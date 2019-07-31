Mayor expected to announce next steps for Lot J development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to announce some big changes coming to the large parking lot area near TIAA Bank Field.

During a speech Tuesday to the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Curry said to get ready for a major announcement concerning Downtown.

There has been a push to turn Lot J into an entertainment district, and Curry's announcement is expected to be about that.

Curry and the Jaguars' Iguana Investments team have previously said they were close to an agreement with a national developer who would bring their vision for Lot J to life.

The changes are expected to include adding a live entertainment center, restaurants and housing, which would all be part of a $450 million project, which would require approval from the Downtown Investment Authority and the City Council.

We are anticipating more details of the project to come out today -- including a timeline for how quickly the changes could happen.

