Mayor proposes $10.8M to restore African-American cemeteries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Mayor Lenny Curry's proposed $1.3 billion budget calls for millions more for public safety, the mayor also wants to restore dignity to some of Jacksonville's oldest African-American cemeteries.

Curry presented his budget for the upcoming year to the Jacksonville City Council Monday morning, calling for $10.8 million to clean up six neglected, predominantly black cemeteries.

For several years, the I-TEAM has reported on the problems at the cemeteries, which include crumbling gravesites and neglected crypts.

The $10.8 million proposed by Curry would be used to restore broken headstone and crypts, make repairs, and keep the grass mowed at six cemeteries, including Pinehurst Cemetery on the city's Northside. That's where News4Jax spoke with Sonnie Singletary, who was visiting his father's grave.

"All I can remember about my dad is his mother bringing me out here to clean his grave off," Singletary said. "When I came out here three weeks ago, it was covered. The headstone was way over there."

Singletary said he applauds Curry for including the cemetery repairs in his budget proposal.

"I take my hat off to Mayor Curry," he said. "My father is out here, along with a lot of other people’s children, fathers, mothers, what have you. And for him to really think about us shows us that somebody has not forgotten us. Just like I have not forgotten my father."

$10.8 million would go toward restoration of 6 cemeteries: Pinehurst Cemetery

Memorial Cemetery

Sunset Cemetery

Old City Cemetery

Hillside Cemetery

Mt. Olive Cemetery

Singletary believes it will help other families as well, by returning dignity to the gravesites of their loved ones.

Newly-appointed District 8 Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman said cleaning up the historical cemeteries is the right thing to do.

"Now, being able to have the funding to implement it and do something where our constituents can be proud of where their loved ones are able to go there and have an opportunity without going through weeds," Pittman said. "It’s a place of history as well. I’m on top of it and I’m ready to work."

There have been other programs in the past to do the same. The city has restored some cemeteries and volunteer groups have also been involved.

If approved by the City Council, the most neglected cemeteries in the city could soon see major changes.

