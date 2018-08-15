Medical examiner releases report in fatal Arlington dog attack

Jaelah Smith died after being attacked by a dog the family was petsitting in their Arlington home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The death of a 6-year-old girl who was bitten by a dog in her Arlington home in July has been ruled an accident, according to a medical examiner's report released Wednesday.

The report confirmed what investigators initially told News4Jax -- that the dog went for Jaelah Smith's neck, injuring her carotid artery and jugular vein. The girl's official cause of death was listed as “anoxic encephalopathy,” which is a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Initially, Jaelah was rushed to Memorial Hospital in serious condition after the attack. She was later taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, where she died on July 17.

Hundreds of people attended her funeral service at the Wayman Temple AME Church in Jacksonville.

Police said Jaelah's family was pet-sitting the pit bull that attacked her while family friends were out of town. The dog was euthanized.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No charges have been filed in the case.

