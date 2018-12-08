Memorial held for missionary killed by suspected drunk driver

Memorial held for Kelly Anne Broderick (pictured on left) shown with her friend, Casey Krandall (on right)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friends and family remembered a Jacksonville missionary Saturday who was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

The service was deemed a celebration of life for Kelly Anne Broderick at Christ's Church as loved ones spoke about her impact on the world.

Broderick, 27, was a woman known for her mission work and love for God.

She and her friend Casey Krandall spent six weeks on a mission trip in South Africa spreading their message.

"She has taught me so much and taught me so much on that trip, just about loving people really well and about sacrificing for people. So that trip was a huge impact for me," Krandall said.

The Mandarin High School and University of Florida graduate died the weekend after Thanksgiving.

She was killed by a suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on a Denver Street. The driver was charged in the case.

Broderick's family asked everyone to wear bright colors to her memorial and most people did that as a way to shine as bright as Broderick's life did.

One family flew all the way from North Carolina just to remember Broderick. She used to babysit for the Young family and they wanted to pay their respects.

"(She was) incredible, loved the Lord. She loved hard. My kids adored her," Kristen Young said.

Anyone interested in showing your support to the family is asked to donate to the Children's Miracle Network or Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.