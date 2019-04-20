Metro Diner reopens 12 days after car crashed through its walls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Customers flooded into Metro Diner on Saturday morning, 12 days after a car came crashing through the restaurant's walls.

The managing partner of the restaurant said the diner passed all inspections and got a makeover in the process of making repairs.

Now there's a new patio, new booths, tables, fans, lighting and floors. Most of the customers said they like the changes and they're glad Metro Diner is back open for business.

"It looks amazing. I know they added the window, which makes it a little lighter in here, but they’ve done an excellent job and it looks like the place were used to being at," said Metro Diner customer Bonnie Arnold. "I'm local here, and so we're all in this together, and we're here to support one another."

Nearly two weeks ago, a car came smashing into the building when the driver had to swerve to avoid another car Hendricks Avenue. The restaurant was closed, so no one was inside during the crash.

Customers packed the diner as soon as the doors opened at 6:30 a.m.

"Oh, it's been a rough two weeks," said customer Alan Berger.

He said he enjoys eating breakfast at Metro Diner five times a week.

Customer Mac Ryan said he missed the 12-inch chocolate chip pancakes.

"We heard about the crash and we were like, 'Dang it,'" Ryan said.

Customers said they are glad no one was hurt in the crash and it's back to business as usual.

"The Metro (Diner) is an icon in Jacksonville. I think it’s an important piece, and breakfast places are (an) important part of a person's day," Berger said.

The owners wanted to ensure the same thing doesn't happen again, so barricades were installed around the building.

The owner added that the employees were taken care of while the restaurant was being rebuilt.

