Military mother of 2 hit, killed by cars on Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends are remembering a Jacksonville mother of two children and military member who was hit and killed on Dunn Avenue near Duval Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Laquindra Sandifer, 32, was hit and killed early Sunday morning by two cars that were traveling along the road.

Derrick Smoot is one of Sandifer's friends who served in the Army with her. He said she was a dynamic woman.

"Her personality was amazing. I would definitely say powerful when she is around you," Smoot said. "We truly loved her. It's just very shocking."

Smoot said he and others are baffled by what happened. They don't understand why she was in the area around midnight, alone.

"Why is she walking on the highway that late at night -- that early in the morning?" Smoot said. "I definitely want to know -- was she walking and got hit by two cars, or did someone take her there? I don't know."

Friends and family members on Facebook have been expressing their pain in losing Sandifer, one person writing, "I know you're not supposed to question God but I just don't understand."

Smoot said after the funeral he and others will come together to create an endowment for her two children.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.