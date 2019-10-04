Missing 65-year-old man last seen near Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Thursday night finding a missing 65-year-old who is believed to have dementia.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Alan Lee Allen was last seen Tuesday evening on foot near the Duval County jail. Officers were informed he was missing Thursday afternoon.

Allen is said to be 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing the outfit in the above photo.

If seen or if you know where Allen is, call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

