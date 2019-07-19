Missing child alert issued for Jacksonville girl who may be with teen

Photo of Addison Elaine Terry (left) provided by JSO and photo of Jade Seidel (right) provided by FDLE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday evening issued a missing child alert for a girl who Jacksonville police said disappeared in the area of Youth Crisis Center off Parental Home Road.

The missing child is 11-year-old Addison Elaine Terry, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Addison, who was wearing a white tank top and black shorts when she was last seen, may be in the company of 16-year-old Jade Seidel, who was seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt, according to the FDLE.

The two girls may be in the Clay County area. A JSO spokesman said Addison was last seen with Jade about 1 p.m. Thursday near the area of Blanding and Argyle Forest boulevards.

Addison is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Jade is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see them, call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.