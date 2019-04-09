Missing man was visiting wife at Brooks Rehabilitation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Monday night tracking down a missing man who has dementia.

Alphonso Hogg, 67, was visiting his wife at the Brooks Rehabilitation on University Boulevard, investigators said. During his visit, Hogg walked out of the hospital room around 11 a.m. and did not return.

Hogg is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a Washington Redskins t-shirt, khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

If seen, call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.