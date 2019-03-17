Fire victim loses more than his home in early morning blaze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family is thankful despite losing everything, including cancer medication, in early morning fire at their home on Stark Street.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and gutted the mobile home, with flames shooting through the roof.

A neighbor saw the flames are dialed 911. The woman said everyone who lives on the street looks out for one another.

In this case, she was looking out for her neighbor, Melvin Coney, who suffers from leukemia.

"Something happened overnight (and thankfully) none of us were here," Coney said.

Coney said the cause of the fire is not known. Investigators are trying to determine what ignited the blaze.

"This was my home, the first home I bought. I was buying it," Coney said.

The Red Cross is helping Coney, who lost everything - including lifesaving medications.

He said all his medicine to treat his leukemia was inside the home.

"I have a doctor's appointment tomorrow," Coney said.

While he said seeing his home destroyed was difficult, he's thankful that everybody made it out safely, including his beloved dogs, who are both OK.

