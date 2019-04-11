Mom: Abused 1-year-old has permanent brain damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the past two months, a 1-year-old girl has been fighting for her life, which will never be the same.

Syren Maloney's babysitter, Kala Vinson, 23, is accused of physically abusing the young girl while her mother was at work. Vinson was arrested in February, and on Thursday, she went before a judge at the Duval County Courthouse.

Syren's mother, Necole Clayton, said her daughter is receiving treatment at Nemours Children's Specialty Care. She said Syren has permanent brain damage.

According to the arrest report, Vinson told doctors Syren fell down the stairs. The hospital's Child Protection Team determined the girl's injuries were the result of physical abuse and not consistent with an accidental fall.

Doctors found Syren had a lacerated liver and spleen, internal bleeding, a fractured rib and brain swelling, investigators said.

Clayton spoke about her daughter in court on Thursday as the defense asked for a bond reduction.

"She's on 12 scheduled medications. That doesn't account for additional medications," Clayton said. "She can't breathe on her own."

A supervisor from the Department of Children and Families testified in court, saying after Vinson's arrest, DCF investigators removed her own two children, ages 2 and 3, after they investigated abuse in the home. DCF terminated Vinson's parental rights.



Clayton said her daughter had a full life ahead, and that it's been taken away.

"When you have a child, there is no part of you that wants to see them leave this earth before you do," she said.

Records on Thursday showed Vinson's bond remained at $250,000.

