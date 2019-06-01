Mom charged with manslaughter after death of 2-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother is facing upgraded charges in the accidental shooting death of her 2-year-old son, according to court documents.

Donna Crump-Piedra is now charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and culpable negligence involving a firearm. Jacksonville police said her son, Jayden Piedra, got hold of a gun and shot himself in February.

A trial date was set for Aug. 19. On Thursday, Crump-Piedra remained in jail on $150,000 bond.

Crump-Piedra's boyfriend, Lephabion Griggs, is charged with one count of culpable negligence.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Craig Waldrup said Jayden was found with a gunshot wound the morning of Feb. 9 at the Morningstar Apartments on Jammes Road where he, Crump-Piedra and her 7-year-old son had been staying with Griggs.

Waldrup said homicide detectives learned that the 2-year-old and the 7-year-old began playing with a loaded handgun that had been left unsecured on a table while Crump-Piedra and Griggs were sleeping on a couch nearby.

According to Waldrup, the 7-year-old told police Jayden got the gun and shot himself. Jayden died at UF Health hospital.

