Mom charged with neglect after 2-year-old's shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a 2-year-old boy, who family said accidentally shot himself last month, has been arrested on charges of negligence and neglect, according to jail records.

Jacksonville police said Jayden James Piedra was shot at the Morningstar Apartments on Jammes Road.

His mother, Donna Crump-Piedra, told News4Jax that her 7-year-old son witnessed the fatal shooting, which took place while the family was visiting a friend's apartment, and then woke her up. She said she never heard a gunshot.

Crump-Piedra, 29, is now facing two counts of culpable negligence and two counts of child neglect, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office jail records.

She was booked into the Duval County jail just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a bond of $300,012.

Crump-Piedra had previously told News4Jax that she did not know there was a gun in the apartment.

The Department of Children and Families has opened a child death investigation into Jayden's shooting death.

