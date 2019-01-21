Mom of Jacksonville's youngest killer arrested, charged with DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Biannela Susana, the mother whose son at age 12 was found guilty of murdering his half-brother, was arrested and charged with DUI after police said they found her asleep behind the wheel of a car, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer found Susana inside her car, which was parked on the side of an access ramp to J. Turner Butler Boulevard, the report said. The car had its emergency flashers on and the engine was running.

According to the report, an officer opened the car door and took the keys out of the ignition. Susana denied ever being asleep, and when questioned about damage to the car's front end, she told the officer she struck a possum.

The incident report states Susana told the officer she was coming from work, specifically a bar, where she'd left the night before around 10 p.m. The officer reported that she appeared intoxicated and arrested her for DUI.

Susana, 32, is the mother of Cristian Fernandez, who served time in a juvenile detention center for beating his 2-year-old brother to death when he was 12 years old in 2011. Fernandez was released in 2018 a day before his 19th birthday.

Jail records show Susana was released from jail Monday afternoon.

