Mom of missing teen called police on arrested uncle, report shows

Mug shot of Johnathan Quiles, who was taken into custody on Tuesday at a junkyard on the Northside, according to a police report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Days after the uncle of a missing pregnant Jacksonville teenager was arrested on an unrelated sex charge, News4Jax has learned the teen's mother contacted police in reference to the alleged assault, according to an arrest report.

Iyana Sawyer, 16, has been missing since Dec. 19. Her uncle, Johnathan Quiles, 33, was arrested and charged with sexual battery. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the charge is unrelated to the teen's disappearance.

According to the arrest report, Quiles sexually assaulted a young girl at a home on 16th Street. The victim told police she was babysitting Quiles' daughter when Quiles had sex with her in December.

Quiles was arrested Tuesday at the Ace Pick A Part on Main Street, where his employer was surprised to learn of his arrest. His former neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said Quiles "was a nice guy."

News4Jax spoke to Sawyer's aunt on Thursday. She hopes her niece, who is about five months pregnant, returns home safely.

The teenager was last seen at Terry Parker High School. Family has asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

