Mom, son recovering from dog attack at city shelter

Photos of boy's finger wound and bite marks on woman's torso after the city says a dog named Thor (pictured) bit them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman and her son are recovering from a dog attack that shattered their dream of having a pet dog.

Celeste McMullen told News4Jax on Monday that she, her boyfriend and children went to the Animal Care and Protective Services building in the Mixon Town neighborhood earlier this month to find a family pet.

According to reports from the city, McMullen and her son, Terrence, were interacting with a dog up for adoption at ACPS, and the visit was going well, so the 3-year-old dog named Thor was taken off a leash.

McMullen said the dog was initially calm and playful. But when her son picked up a toy, according to city reports, the dog came over to him and grabbed his shirt. The mother tried to pull the boy away from the dog and another adult, whom McMullen identified as her boyfriend, hit the dog in the face with a rope toy, according to the reports. That's when the boy was bitten on the finger and hip, and the mother was bitten in the stomach, city reports show.

McMullen said she has hired an attorney and plans to file a lawsuit against the shelter.

The dog was euthanized Friday after being quarantined for 10 days, a city spokesperson told News4Jax.

A statement released earlier this month by the city reads:

"We care greatly about the safety of every citizen in Jacksonville and we are saddened to hear about the incident today at Animal Control and Protective Services. We are troubled with these events and will be reviewing all procedures and processes to ensure safety at our facility. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we have no other comment at this time beyond our sincere thoughts for the swift and complete recovery of the mom and her child."

