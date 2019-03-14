Mother claims teen wrongfully accused in park shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother claims her 17-year-old son was wrongfully arrested following a shooting at Simonds-Johnson Park in Moncrief.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man was wounded in the shooting Thursday and taken to the hospital. He's expected to recover.

Police arrested Deandre Wynn and charged him with attempted murder. News4Jax spoke to the man wounded in the shooting, who said he and Wynn were both innocent bystanders.

Wynn's mother, Priscilla Wynn, said her son was playing basketball with his friends at the park when the shooter walked up and opened fire.

"He didn't do it," she said. "I'm speechless for why y'all (police) have him locked up for attempted murder."

According to the police report, an officer observed a man shooting into a crowd of people. A witness identified Deandre Wynn as the shooter.

"It was broad daylight," Priscilla Wynn said.

She also claimed her son's hand was grazed by a bullet. She and the victim both told News4Jax Deandre Wynn did not fire a weapon.

"I'm the type of mother that I'm going to fight for my son," Priscilla Wynn said. "I know he's innocent."

News4Jax spoke to someone claiming to be a witness of the shooting. He, too, said Deandre Wynn was not the shooter.

The mother said she hopes someone will come forward with the truth. Her son's next scheduled court hearing is March 21.

Deandre Wynn was also charged with possession of a firearm by a Florida delinquent. According to the Sheriff's Office, a gun was found at the scene of the shooting. The report did not specify who the gun belonged to.

News4Jax has requested comment from both the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the State Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.