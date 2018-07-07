Mother has emergency C-section after being injured in hit-and-run crash

Deshuna Rashid had an emergency c-section the day after she and her two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pregnant mother had an emergency cesarean section after she and her two small children were injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville's Westside.

Deshuna Rashid had to have the C-section Friday at UF Health because of the shock from the crash.

Fortunately, Rashid was nine months along in her pregnancy, so she carried her full term and her baby girl was born healthy.

Rashid told News4Jax by phone Friday that she's thankful she and her three children are alive.

"I'm thankful we didn't have any broken bones or anything of that nature, even though the car did flip over and was totaled," she said.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Alpha Avenue and Alta Vista Street, off Cassatt Avenue. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a red Dodge Durango ran a stop sign and crashed into a Kia Sorrento, causing it to overturn.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 children critically injured, pregnant mom hurt in hit-and-run crash

"I was asking the people who hit me for help," Rashid said. "But they wouldn’t help me because they said I couldn’t get out because something was blocking the way."

Rashid said that, instead of helping, the people who were in the Dodge took off while she and her two children were stuck inside her Kia.

"I felt that they didn't care about me and my babies. I asked them numerous times," she said. "I was begging them and they were just trying to get whatever they were trying to get out of that car before the ambulance and police pulled up."

Rashid said she wants police to find the driver who hit her vehicle and took off.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge ran after the crash. Police described him as being a thin white man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, and wearing a red baseball cap, a black tank top and red shorts. A woman who was in the Dodge remained at the scene, but police said she was not cooperating with the investigation.

Rashid's 2-year-old and 3-year-old were also hospitalized after the crash. On Thursday, they were listed as being in critical condition at UF Health, but they were doing much better as of Friday evening.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.