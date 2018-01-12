Mother of 3 pleads for changes after serious crash at Sandalwood intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother of three children shared safety concerns Thursday after a serious crash in November at a busy intersection in the Sandalwood area.

Nilka Ortiz said crashes like the one she was involved in at St. Johns Bluff Road and Interstate 295 are happening more often, and changes need to be made to keep drivers safe.

"Nov. 15, I will never forget that day," Ortiz told News4Jax.

She was driving home that night with her three young children when she collided with another car at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff Road and I-295. Her mangled car ended up in a retention pond. Another driver helped pull her and her children out the back window.

"When I looked down, my kids were really hurt, to the point where I didn't know if they were going to make it," Ortiz said. "That was the worst day of my life."

Her daughter, 3-year-old Jahneya, has a scar on her head from the crash. She suffered a deep cut that had to be stitched up and she also broke her leg.

"She had to get two different casts and pins in her knees," Ortiz said. "We had to wheel her around for a long time."

Her 8-year-old daughter suffered a concussion and her 6-year-old son had seat belt-related injuries. Ortiz had back and rib injuries. She said the Sandalwood intersection has become a hot spot for wrecks.

According to Ortiz, the problem is that southbound drivers get a flashing yellow light on I-295 while northbound drivers get a green light on the same ramp, which can be confusing.

In the last year, there have been 63 crashes at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff Road and I-295. More than half, 35, resulted in injuries and one crash was deadly.

On Monday, Ortiz witnessed a crash at the same intersection.

"It's traumatic. We experienced the whole thing all over again. We don't have that to happen," she said. "There's been deaths, close to deaths. I don't know what they're waiting for. I think it's enough."

That's why she's speaking out, asking the Florida Department of Transportation to change the turn signal.

"Just put the red or green light there," Ortiz said. "What's the point of the yellow light blinking? I don't understand that. People get confused."

An FDOT spokesperson said the yellow light is there to keep traffic from backing up, and it's drivers' responsibility to yield to oncoming traffic. But after hearing Ortiz's story, FDOT told News4Jax that it will be sending engineers to the intersection to conduct a survey.

Ortiz said she just doesn't want anyone else to be involved in a crash like the one she and her children survived.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.