Mother says apartment A/C has been broken nearly 3 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother told News4Jax her apartment has been without air conditioning for weeks and her complex hasn't fixed the unit.

Nyeela Bullard said she's asked management at the Oakwood Villa Apartments to fix her A/C, but she's been without cold air for nearly three weeks. Her thermostat Monday read 84 degrees.

"On the Fourth, we reached all the way up to 95 degrees," she said. "I feel like my concerns are still not going to be answered."

Bullard said the apartment complex sent a contractor to her home on Friday, when they determined the A/C unit was frozen.

“I don’t want to cook. I’m scared to cook because I feel like cooking is going to generate more heat that’s already in there," Bullard said. "My children have to dress a certain way just so I know they have some air hit them.

"We share this one little box fan and we’re all fishing for air. We take multiple showers."

Bullard said fanning her children isn’t enough to keep them cool. She said she needs her A/C fixed before her children overheat.

News4Jax requested comment from management at the apartment complex. Oakwood Villa Apartments did not immediately respond Monday night.

