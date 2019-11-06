Mother says Duval County student gave daughter threatening note

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a Duval County Public Schools student told News4Jax she's upset because her daughter received a threatening note from one of her peers.

The note the mother shared reads: "I am going to kill you or you'll commit suicide."

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said her daughter immediately gave the note to a teacher, and the administration was alerted when the incident happened on Oct. 30. The mother said she found out the next day, when the child's teacher sent her a message.

"I was very upset. Anger and then frustration that my child would receive something like that from another student," the mother said.

According to the mother, the student was moved to a new classroom, but she believes that child should be expelled from the school district. The Code of Conduct doesn't give that as an option for this first offense.

"They need to update the Code of Conduct, obviously," the mother said. "That child needs to be taken out of the classroom."

Despite what happened, the mother said, she is glad her daughter alerted a teacher.

"I was, extremely, and I am still extremely proud of her and the way she handled it," the mother said.

A school district spokesperson said parents should contact the code of conduct review committee if they have any questions or concerns. It's made up of parents, teachers, administrators and community members. Every year, the Code of Conduct is reviewed by the committee to see if any changes or updates need to be made.

A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools sent News4Jax the following statement in regard to the note:

"I will make sure to share this parent's concerns with district leadership for their review. If this parent is comfortable, you can give her my contact info. I'll put her in touch with the organizers of the Code of Conduct review committee. This committee is made up of parents, teachers, administrators and community stakeholders. Every year, they review the Code of Conduct to discuss any needed changes/updates. "In this case, while I can't provide the confidential student discipline that took place, I can share that appropriate action was taken according to the Student Code of Conduct in addition to precautionary safety measures. If a parent has questions or concerns about how a situation was resolved at a school, I encourage them to contact the school's regional superintendent directly so they can immediately address and problem-solve."

