Woman arrested after mom saw 12-year-old struck by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was taken to jail and charged with hitting a 12-year-old girl with her car in Springfield, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The young girl's mother said her daughter is in bed recovering from her injuries. She said she was just feet away when it happened Sunday night near the intersection of North Market and East 9th streets.

The child's mother, who asked not to be identified, said it happened after an argument over child custody.

"She jumped the curb, and she hit my daughter," the mother said.

The 12-year-old girl was pinned against a gate, according to her mother.

The Department of Children and Families is conducting an investigation. According to the child's mother, her daughter can't move her foot, has a swollen leg and her she has back pain.

"She's got to take a couple of days off school," the mother said. "It could've been so much worse, and I just thank God that she is here."

Jadai McSwain, 29, was arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon and drug possession.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.