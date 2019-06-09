Mothers of victims of gun violence demand action

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Moms Demand Action group hope to raise awareness, put a stop to gun violence and promote gun safety.

Mothers of victims of gun violence honored their children at the Jumbo Shrimp game Sunday.

The families sat together at the baseball stadium. They've developed a bond as they're all still coping with the loss of their children. Their combined message: Keep guns out of the hands of children.

They were dressed in orange shirts and wearing buttons with their children's names and faces on them. The orange represents the orange vests that hunters wear to avoid getting shot.

These Jacksonville mothers said they have become like family after suffering the horrible loss of a child.

Rosie Brooks-White lost her daughter to violence.

"My daughter (was) minding her (own) business (and then) got carjacked. The girl shot my baby and killed her. Who would ever think that you would lose your daughter to gun violence?" Brooks-White said.

Her daughter was 24 years old when she was killed. So was Rhonda Kelly's son, and Tonya Love's son was just a teenager.

Other people joined the still-mourning mothers at the Jumbo Shrimp game, sitting together and remembering their loved ones who have died because of gun violence.

"It's just so unfair because we have to sit here and remember our kids, to know that they died violently," said Love, who lost her son when he was just 17 years old. "I can imagine the fear in our children's hearts seeing that gun pointed to them and knowing, like, 'I'm going to be gone, there's no time to react."'

These moms say one of the biggest problems is that guns are ending up in the wrong hands.

"I don't want them in the hands of children, and I want them to be used responsibly because my son could still be here," said Kelly. "In two weeks, it'll come up on a year that he's been gone, so it's still very emotional, very hard for me. They say it gets easier, but I don't see that."

(Above: Family member who lost a child to violence wears bracelets with names of victims on them)

But they're hoping to at least see change.

"If we could just touch one life, that'll make a big difference," Brooks-White said.

The moms said they hope loopholes in gun laws will be fixed and families of gun violence will join their effort and support one another.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.