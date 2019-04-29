Motion filed to block death penalty in Russell Tillis case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Having convinced a judge to delay a trial in May, attorneys for Russell Tillis, the man charged with kidnapping, killing and burying a woman in the yard of his Southside home, have filed a motion to block prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

Attorneys Chuck Fletcher and John Rockwell were appointed in March as the 10th and 11th lawyers to represent Tillis.

Their motion asks Judge Mark Borello to declare Florida’s death penalty law unconstitutional. In addition, the attorneys have filed a motion seeking a mental competency evaluation for Tillis.

Tillis is charged in the murder of Joni Gunter, whose dismembered remains were found buried in his yard in 2016.

Tillis is due back in court Tuesday.

