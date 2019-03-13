Motion to extend Craig Airport runways grounded on arrival

After getting a sense of the opposition facing a push to extend the runways at Craig Airport, Jacksonville City Council took the unusual step of voting to withdraw a resolution on the issue without any review.

City Councilman Matt Schellenberg introduced a resolution Tuesday night to look at making the runways longer, saying it’ll make the airport safer and boost the area's economy by bringing in jets.

Resolution 2019-182 was introduced during the meeting, but after the Jacksonville Airport Authority sent out a memo saying they were not interested in discussing extending, Council members voted 17-1 to withdraw the resolution from consideration.

One man who has been fighting the expansion for over a decade called last night vote a smack down, and said they have gotten the message across.

"I’m happy about, but I didn’t realize everybody was going to say no," Georgia Deriso said.

Schellenberg, the lone vote in favor of his resolution, was surprised at how quickly the effort was shut down.

"There is so much opposition over there," Schellenberg said. "Unfortunately, so much of the information is incorrect. ... I was also being accused because I was from Mandarin, and that’s OK because all of the airports are an asset to the city."

Council President Aaron Bowman said he's a pilot and the idea of expansion makes no sense.

"What it will do is bring more noise into neighborhoods ... and also put them in a larger danger zone," Bowman said. "I can’t agree to that as an aviator."

Neighbors told News4Jax before Tuesday' meeting that they wanted the idea grounded because they're worried it will increase the air traffic and noise around their homes.

“The noise is irritating, but if a plane crashes it’s a lot more serious and it could kill people. And this is why they don’t build airports where there are a lot of people around them,” said Lad Hawkins, president of the Greater Arlington Civic Council.

Hawkins has been against expanding Craig Airport for four decades now and even discussed the issue with News4Jax 12 years ago.

Craig Airport has two runways that are each about 4,000 feet long, both of which work fine for a small propeller plane. But pilots said that to attract a business crowd that flies in on jets, runways of up to 5,000 feet are really necessary.

Schellenberg's resolution encourages the city and the Jacksonville Airport Authority to “reevaluate the extension of runways” at the airport.

“The jets are more efficient, and quite frankly, it will revitalize Arlington. It is an economic development issue also,” Schellenberg said. “Why is it that a few people in Arlington get to dictate what’s great for Jacksonville? They’re holding up progress.”

But Councilman Al Ferraro, who represents the Arlington area, disagreed.

“We’re not supposed to have it. It was promised to the residents that the extension would not happen. So I don’t know why they’re starting this or who’s behind it, but this is not something that I support,” Ferraro said.

Hawkins said residents near the airport will make sure their voices are heard over the noise.

“The people that live around here are not going to put up with this. It’s not going to happen,” Hawkins said.

