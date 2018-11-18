Motorcycle accident leaves man dead off Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a single motorcycle crash that happened at 1:10 a.m. Sunday on the off-ramp from Roosevelt Boulevard onto Blanding Boulevard.

Officers said they found Kevin L. Knight, 41, dead on the scene of the crash.

Traffic homicide detectives responded to conduct an investigation. It is unknown what caused the crash.

The ramp from Roosevelt onto Blanding Boulevard was closed while the investigation was conducted.

Later, Sunday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office put out the following tweet.

Overnight: 4000 block of Roosevelt Blvd on the on ramp to Blanding Blvd. Single vehicle motorcycle crash with one fatality. This is the 136th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.



Please drive safe. #DuvalTrafficTruths — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 18, 2018

