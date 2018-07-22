Ms. Senior Jacksonville & Ms. Diva crowned

JACKSONVILLE - More than a dozen women competed for bragging rights tonight at the University of North Florida. They strutted their stuff during a pageant that had two crowns up for grabs.

The Ms. Diva winner, which is for women aged 50-59, went to Darby Mueller.

Kim St. Clair Seals won the Ms. Senior Jacksonville crown, which was for women aged 60 and older.

During the 10th annual event, each contestant had to do a personal interview, a talent, and model evening wear.

Both winners now become ambassadors for the city. They will spend their reign making appearances during local events.

Congratulations!

