Murder suspect Russell Tillis trying to get rid of another lawyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Once again, Russell Tillis is asking for a hearing on the legal assistance he’s getting from his lawyer.

In a new motion handwritten by Russell Tillis, he says attorney Michael Bossen has provided ineffective counsel. He say he wants Bossen removed from the case, and informs Judge Mark Borello that failure to do so will be a reversible error if Tillis is convicted at trial.

Tillis, 47, is charged in the kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of Joni Gunter. Her remains were found buried at Tillis’ home on the Southside.

Tillis was arrested in 2015 and pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers trying to arrest him for violating a neighbor’s injunction.

The murder charges were filed last year, after Gunter’s remains were discovered.

Since his arrest, Tillis has gone through no less than seven lawyers, and has complained to the judge repeatedly about their incompetence and failure to follow his direction. One of the lawyers abruptly withdrew from the case last month amid Tillis’ claims that he was also giving bad legal advice.

A second chair has yet to be appointed. It’s a death penalty case, which typically means there are two lawyers.

Tillis’ trial is set to begin Nov. 5. He’s due back in court Wednesday.

