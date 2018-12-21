NAS Jacksonville flight instructor charged with molesting child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A flight instructor at Naval Air Station Jacksonville was charged with molesting a child and arrested Thursday morning while on base, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Dustin Chapin, 48, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a girl under the age of 12, according to his arrest report. His career in the Navy is now in jeopardy.

The case against Chapin began back on May 19, when a woman told deputies her daughter was inappropriately touched by Chapin, the arrest report states. She said it happened while she and her daughter were visiting her parent's house.

Chapin, who was also visiting the house, entered a bedroom and molested the young girl, the Sheriff's Office said. A detective noted in the warrant that when he first spoke to Chapin at the beginning of the investigation, he was wearing the same shirt described by the victim.

News4Jax went by Chapin's listed address. No one answered the door.

Chapin is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday. He's held in the Clay County jail on no bond.

