National Weather Service warns of strong rip currents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville is warning beachgoers across Northeast Florida about strong rip currents due to remnants of Florence.
Rip currents will remain a threat today for the NE FL beaches. Use caution if going to the beach today and remember to swim near a lifeguard. #flwx #jaxwx pic.twitter.com/Mm6RqQGza8— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 15, 2018
Rip currents are the most deadly weather-related event to impact our area, deadlier than hurricanes, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Between two and five people a year die in our beach waters. Many times in one single occurrence, multiple fatalities occur. Why? People panic. One person gets caught in the outgoing (seaward) rush of water and then others attempt to help rescue them but ultimately panic as the current of water starts pulling them out to sea as well.
