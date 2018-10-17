Nearly a dozen cars broken into in Sutton Lakes subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least a dozen cars were broken into sometime between late Sunday evening and early Monday morning in the Sutton Lakes subdivision of Sandalwood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said a vehicle was also stolen a couple of miles away from that subdivision.

On Monday morning, nearly a dozen people walked outside their homes in the Sutton Lakes area and realized their vehicles' windows were broken and items inside the vehicles had been taken.

Surveillance video captured two people trying to open vehicle doors outside a home on Dusenburg Court, but they don't get inside so they continue on. What the video doesn't show is other parked vehicles on the street that were broken into. Police said car windows were shattered and items, such as wallets and expensive watches, were stolen.

Two miles away on Shallowford Drive, Joseph Coleman said he walked outside Monday morning and realized his SUV, which he had just paid off, had been stolen out of his driveway.

"My girlfriend said, 'Hey, don’t you have a tracking device on it?'" Coleman said. "I said, 'Oh, yes, fantastic.'"

So he said he pulled up the GPS tracker on his cellphone and it showed him a map of everyplace his SUV had been driven. He said he followed the map and it led him to an apartment complex in Arlington.

"Sure enough, there was my car. I parked 50 yards down and called the police at that time," Coleman said.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Aundre Long. He was booked Monday into the Duval County jail on charges of car theft and burglary to a vehicle, online jail records show.

As of Tuesday evening, he remained in jail on $60,000 bond.

It's unclear whether he will face charges in connection to the other vehicles that were broken into.

