Neighbor charged with murder in Westside grandmother's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The neighbor of a 54-year-old woman who was killed last week inside her Westside home has been charged with her murder.

Darnell Johnson, 24, is being held without bond in the Duval County jail.

Johnson was initially arrested the day after Shirley Blakely was found dead in her home. He had been brought in for questioning about a homicide and was then charged with criminal mischief.

According to his criminal mischief arrest report, Johnson had been picked up for questioning for an unspecified case. The contents of the interview are unclear, but while in the interview room, he damaged the surveillance camera equipment, the report said.

The State Attorney's Office filed murder charges Wednesday against Johnson, according to the jail website.

He will be in court on June 24.

Police responded last Wednesday evening to a home on Beaverbrook Place, off McDuff Avenue, and found a woman, who family identified as Blakely, dead inside. Police said there were multiple injuries to her body. Family said her son found her dying at home after she had been attacked.

Family said that before Blakely died, the mother of two and grandmother identified her attacker while speaking with her son.

Michael Blakely, her husband of 20 years who she had known since they were teenagers, was at work when she was killed. He stood outside their home last Friday as a cleaning crew spent hours inside.

Days before she was killed inside her home, the home was hit by gunfire, and police said several shell casings were found. According to the incident report, she told police there was a drug house down the street.

Online jail records show Johnson has prior arrests in Duval County on drug dealing charges.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Blakely's family with funeral expenses.

