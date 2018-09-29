Neighbors: Bus stop in north Jacksonville littered with needles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People living in the Pumpkin Hill area of Jacksonville on the north side say they are concerned for the safety of their children as a neighborhood bus stop has become a hot spot for drug users.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous said, "They stop in the middle of the road. They will shoot up and they are leaving needles at the bus stop. The police aren’t doing anything to them, and I guess we are going to have to take justice into our own hands. We are tired of it."



The woman said she is concerned for neighborhood residents' safety and has exchanged words with the drug users.

"I have argued with a bunch of them. I have stopped a bunch of them, and they will flat out tell you the police can’t touch them, and apparently not. So, I don’t know what we are going to do," she said.

The woman sent News4Jax pictures of hypodermic needles and what looks like aluminum foil used for drugs.

"When we found the needles out here at the bus stop, that’s taking it to a whole new level, a way whole new level," she said.

That's when she and others made signs and put up them up on Spring Hammock Road warning drug users to stay away.

The woman said she has not filed a police report, and News4Jax has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to see if officers have responded to drug activity in the area of Pumpkin Hill. So far, there has been no response.

