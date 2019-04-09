Neighbors disgusted at junk piling up outside Tallyrand home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents are outraged that piles of junk are collecting around the front yard of a home in the Tallyrand neighborhood.

Lawnmowers, bikes and a damaged car are among the piles of trash outside the home on East 14th Street. Neighbors said the junk has been collecting since December.

"I think it's a dump, and it's lowering the property values around here," said Donald Lamb, who lives in the area.

Harry Presha said he and other neighbors have filed dozens of complaints about the property to the city, but the junk still hasn't been cleaned up.

"It's embarrassing when service guys come over and they do work on your house, or your family and friends come over and they notice it," Presha said. "It's not a good feeling."

Presha said a city spokesperson told him the people living at the home have until the end of June to get the mess cleaned up. He doesn't think that's soon enough.

"We're tired of seeing it as a family. We're tired of seeing it as a community," Presha said.

Neighbors claim the people renting the home next to the lot are responsible for the junk. The renters did not have a comment.

News4Jax spoke to the owner of the home. He said he was aware of the mess, but said the people renting the home claimed they aren't responsible for the trash.

A call to the City of Jacksonville for comment Monday evening was not immediately returned.

