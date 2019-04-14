Neighbors in Moncrief say city hasn't picked up tree debris in 2 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People living in a Moncrief neighborhood said they have been trying to get the city to pick up debris from a tree removal for the past two weeks to no avail.

"It is an eyesore because it makes the neighborhood look bad," said Ted Walker, who's lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

Joe Glenn takes care of the yard where the tree limbs are piled up.

"I keep the yard up and everything. I called the city three times to come and remove it, but evidently, they don’t care. They never came and removed it. They pick up small piles but leave the big pile," Glenn said. "People have complained about the sidewalk and everything, but it’s out of my hands, you know."

News4Jax called the city Sunday, which sent crews out to look at the logs. A city spokesperson said even though the logs from the tree are larger than what the city accepts, the logs will be removed Monday morning.

That will be a big relief for people who live in the area.

"We do a good job around here trying to keep the area groomed and nice, but yeah, that’s been an eyesore for a couple of weeks now," said Walker.

If you have yard waste that is not being picked up, you can call the city at 904-630-CITY.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.