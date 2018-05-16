New buyer works to restore condemned Springfield historical home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A historical home in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood will be restored after a new buyer stepped up to restore it.

A concerned neighbor contacted News4Jax in September, after Hurricane Irma, about the house at the corner of Fifth and Liberty streets.

The home -- which was owned by Southern Development Holdings Group LLC, of Marietta, Georgia -- was condemned even before Irma ripped through the Jacksonville area. But the neighbor said the building deteriorated even more after the storm.

Now, News4Jax learned, a new buyer is working to fix the home. On Wednesday, there were new rafters for the roof. Workers are slowly reframing the entire property.

The neighbor thanked News4Jax for listening to her concerns, and hopes that the home will be completely restored.

