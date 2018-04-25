1974 Jacksonville cold case killing could be close to resolution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A New Orleans street performer arrested last year in the 1974 shooting death of a Jacksonville convenience store owner is set for disposition Wednesday in court, according to the State Attorney's Office and family.

It's unclear what Wednesday's development will be, but it's possible the court could reach a resolution in the case against Johnie Lewis Miller, who is charged in the killing of Freddie Farah.

Farah, 34, was shot and killed in May 1974 during a robbery attempt at the Grand Park Food Store, which he owned, on Kings Road.

Forty-three years later, Miller was arrested in May 2017 on a murder warrant in New Orleans, where he had been working as a street performer known as "Uncle Louie." Jacksonville detectives said technological advances led to a fingerprint match in the decades-old case.

Police said Miller, who was 17 years old at the time, came into the store in 1974, walked up to the counter with some items, pulled out a gun and demanded money. Farah was startled and swiped at the gun, and that's when Miller shot him and ran out, police said. Farah, a father of four, died from his injuries.

Farah's uncle was in the store at the time but looked up after the shots were fired and couldn't identify the shooter, who was running away from him, according to police. But a 14-year-old customer who witnessed the shooting provided detectives reviewing the cold case years later with some valuable information, police said.

They said Miller's prints were lifted from the items he left on the counter when he ran out of the store after the shooting, but it wasn't until the case was reviewed again, beginning in December 2016, that the prints were connected to Miller through technological improvements in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

Miller will be in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A social media post from Farah's son indicates the family will be in court and will speak.

He said the family believes it will be the last time they have to go to court for the case.

