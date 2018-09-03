NFL player, pro gamer compete for Jacksonville Landing victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A professional football player, a "Madden" gamer and a Parkland survivor are teaming up on Monday to help the victims of an Aug. 26 deadly shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Taylor Robertson, 27, and Elijah Clayton, 22, died when a gunman opened fire during a "Madden NFL 19" tournament at a game bar inside Chicago Pizza. Ten others were injured by gunfire and another person was hurt in the chaos.

With the help of a Parkland survivor with the March For Our Lives movement, gamer Shay Kivlen will face-off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans in a livestream gaming event of "Madden NFL 19."

Kivlen competed in last week's tournament before going back to his hotel to watch his friends play. Monday's event will be the first time he has picked up a controller since the deadly shooting.

The fundraiser will collect money for the Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund through Tiltify, which has already collected more than $4,000.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the victims' families. There is also a GoFundMe campaign, which was kicked off with a $1 million donation from Electronic Arts, for people who want to help the families affected by the shooting.

The game, hosted by Twitch, is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed online.

