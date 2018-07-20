No arrests 5 years after killing of Westside woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Still no arrests have been made five years after the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman on Jacksonville's Westside.

Amber Bass was shot and killed outside her sister's home in July 2013. Robin Lezcano, Bass' sister, said she'll never forget hearing her sister scream before finding her in the driveway.

"It was completely traumatizing just being the only one there and just hearing everything going on outside and feeling so helpless," Lezcano said. "I just wouldn't want to wish that one anybody, not even the worst enemy I could think of."

In five years, no new information has come to light in Bass' death. The only evidence the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released from the crime was a sketch of Bass' purse investigators believe was stolen, and a grainy surveillance photo of a car seen in the area the night before Bass was killed.

Lezcano had a message for her sister's killer.

"You have destroyed so many lives. Not just one family. There are so many people that are just waiting and waiting for answers," Lezcano said.

"She (Bass) touched so many lives and was such a bright person," Lezcano continued. "There is so many of us that want to know why. Just come forward, and just turn yourself in."

Lezcano says she won't stop fighting for her sister until her killer is found.

Anyone with information on Bass' death can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS. They could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.