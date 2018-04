JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County school district officials said two students on a bus that was rear-ended by a car on the Arlington Expressway on Tuesday morning were not hurt.

The Student Transportation of America bus was hit on the expressway, near Cesery Boulevard. Jacksonville Fire Rescue said the only person hurt was the driver of the car, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

