Northside Coalition walk neighborhood hoping to curb crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About a dozen members of the Northside Coalition walked house-by-house urging homeowners in the Moncrief area to get involved with their group and work to turn young folks around.

"We’re out here today to deliver a simple message, we call it respect," said Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition.

He said his group has reached out to 2,500 homes since last September.

"We need more police to help out (with) all of these crimes in the neighborhood," Northside resident Lester Gibson said.

Gibson said he has seen the violence and has experienced it firsthand while living along Stuart Street in Moncrief for the past 15 years.

"When you call the police around here it takes forever for them to come," Gibson said.

The Northside Coalition is calling for change.

"The people in (living in the) 32209 (ZIP code) have literally been ignored for generations," Frazier said.

The coalition office is located in Moncrief across the street from Majestic Plaza, where a man died in a shooting.

The Northside Coalition has been critical of what the city has done to curb violence.

This week, the city unanimously approved a $700,000 plan to bring Cure Violence to Jacksonville.

Mayor Lenny Curry says the program will be in place by this summer. It uses former convicts to reach out to at-risk young people.



