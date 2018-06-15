Northside cooling towers implosion: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown is on for Saturday morning's implosion of the twin cooling towers at the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville's Northside.

The dynamite -- 1,500 pounds of it -- is already in place inside 3,800 holes for the big boom that will change the city's skyline for good. At least 2 miles of detonation cables will be used, and the plan is to have the towers collapse into each other.

There is no designated viewing area, but if you want a great vantage point for the 8 a.m. implosion, there are plenty of places from a safe distance where the towers are visible along the river.

PHOTOS: Crews prepare to bring cooling towers down

The event is expected to last just 12 seconds, and Jacksonville police will start closing streets around 7 a.m.

The closest spectators will be able to get is Faye Road and New Berlin Road, but from that spot you would hear the implosion but not see it.

Traffic along New Berlin Road from Faye Road to Port Jacksonville Parkway will be detoured from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Those with residents and businesses within the closed area of Faye Road will be allowed access to their properties after passing through Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) checkpoints.

News4Jax will livestream the implosion, and we'll carry it live on air for those who can't watch in person.

By the numbers

Before the towers come crashing down, News4Jax looked into the math and mechanics of the implosion to give you a better idea of just how seismic the blast will be.

The implosion will be a rare and amazing spectacle for onlookers, and complicated math problem for the mechanics and engineers tasked with making it happen.

Washington Monument in on the mall in Washington, D.C.

To make it bit easier for non-math wizards, let's put the numbers in perspective. Each tower stands at 464 feet -- about a hundred feet shorter than the Washington Monument.

Combined, the two towers are made of more than 100,000 tons of concrete, and that weight is supported by another 4,000 tons of steel rods. Altogether, the towers weigh nearly half the size of Chicago's Willis Tower -- the second-tallest building in the U.S.

The Willis Tower in Chicago is the second tallest building in the U.S.

During the past 10 weeks, crews have drilled 3,800 holes into the towers.

Each hole is strategically placed to cause what’s called the controlled failure of the structure, meaning it will collapse on itself. Gravity will take over, causing the structures to collapse inward once the 1,500 pounds of dynamite are detonated.

The 12 seconds the implosion is expected to last is the same amount of time the Wright brothers' first airplane stayed in the air.

The Wright Brothers invented the first successful airplane. The first flight stayed in the air 12 seconds.

One large plume of dust will burst into the air, leaving behind scores of small debris particles. Officials said 99 percent of the waste will be recycled and used as road and construction base.​

If you’re concerned about dust from the implosion, there will be a light westerly wind of 5 mph, so most of the dust should stay relatively close to the site.

Crews will also have dust-control machines in place that will blow streams of finely misted water several hundred feet high to capture and knock down the dust.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.