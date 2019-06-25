Northwest Jacksonville home heavily damaged in house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were sent to extinguish a house fire Monday afternoon on Grant Avenue.
It's unclear if the home was a total loss, but video taken by firefighters showed large flames and heavy smoke.
Photos taken after the fire was extinguished show a large pile of belongings behind the home.
According to Fire and Rescue, no one was injured in the fire. The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.
