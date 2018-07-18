NTSB releases preliminary report on Westside plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash in June on Jacksonville's Westside.

A Cessna 182 single-engine aircraft struck three parked vehicles when it landed about 2:40 p.m. June 23 on Sharon Lake Drive.

The pilot told the NTSB he was coming back to Herlong Airport after taking four skydivers for a jump, when “the engine just quit."

According to the NTSB report, the pilot did not know of any mechanical issues with the engine. He said he wanted to put the plane down on a residential street rather than in the woods.

READ: NTSB's preliminary report on June plane crash

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, however, quoted the pilot as saying he knew he didn’t have enough fuel to get back to the airport.

The pilot was unhurt, and no one on the ground was injured.

Police said the crash landing caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the plane and $10,000 in total damages.

