Nurse helped neighbor evacuate during Confederate Point Apartments fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that sparked Tuesday night at the Confederate Point Apartments.

Michelle Ivory lives in the building where the fire occurred. She said she had just gotten home when she noticed the smoke coming from her building.

"It was really thick. It was, like blazing," Ivory said.

Ivory is a nurse who was concerned about her neighbors getting out safely, especially an elderly man whom she says lives under the apartment that caught on fire. She said she helped him evacuate his apartment then she called 911.

“This could have been something way worse had I not pulled up," Ivory said. "We could have had a dead person in there."

Firefighter said when they arrived, flames were shooting from this second-floor balcony. They entered the apartment and put out the blaze.

No one was inside when the fire started. Investigators said no foul play is suspected but the apartment is heavily damaged.

Fire investigators said the family that was living in that apartment are now displaced.

