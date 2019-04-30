Fmr. officer accused of groping woman no longer faces battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office no longer faces a battery charge after he was accused of groping a woman while out drinking in the Five Points neighborhood.

Thomas McDonald, 47, had his police powers revoked when he was arrested in August 2017. According to Undersheriff Pat Ivey, McDonald was caught on camera inappropriately touching a woman's breast while they were having a conversation at Birdies bar in the Riverside area.

ORIGINAL STORY: JSO: Officer arrested after groping incident caught on video

Court records show McDonald successfully completed a pre-trial intervention program. As result, the State Attorney's Office filed nolle prosequi, which is a formal notice of abandonment by the plaintiff.

McDonald pleaded not guilty to the charge, records show.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.