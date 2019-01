JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Friday night tracking down a missing woman who has previously been diagnosed with dementia.

Investigators said Robbie Lee Cooper, 87, was last seen on foot near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road. She's said to be endangered.

Cooper was wearing a black coat, red pants and black shoes. If seen, contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.