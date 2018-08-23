Oil spills into river when tank punctured at Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trailer Bridge, a shipping company at Blount Island, was loading a 2,800-gallon oil tank onto a ship Wednesday when the tank was punctured and synthetic motor oil leaked into the St. Johns River, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

No exact amount is known.

The Coast Guard said Trailer Bridge contacted Moran Environmental to clean up the oil, but a sheen was still visible in aerials from Sky 4 on Thursday.

Moran also installed a boom across the mouth of the shipping channel to help contain the oil leak.

The Coast Guard said most of the heavy oil has been skimmed out of the river, and it's doing shoreline assessment, but so far, no affected birds or marine life have been found.

