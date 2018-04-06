One Spark kicks off at Daily's Place in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One Spark 2018 kicked off Friday at the festival's new location in downtown Jacksonville.

The two-day event at Daily's Place Amphitheater runs through Saturday night. In past years, the idea fest took place in and around Hemming Park.

The festival showcases dozens of big ideas from creators and entrepreneurs.

After a preview event Thursday night, the first day of One Spark began at noon Friday.

It will run through 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, concluding with the One Spark After Dark, which features creative local bands and DJs.

Day 2 of the festival will start at noon. Click here for the full schedule.

Tickets are $12.50 per day, and children under 10 can attend for free.

To buy tickets or learn more about this year's creators, visit onespark.com.

