Trial begins for man charged in 2016 shooting death of teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of shooting and killing a teenage girl in 2016 is representing himself in his murder trial.

A jury was selected Monday for the trial of 27-year-old Bryan Goggins, who is charged in the 2016 shooting death of 14-year-old Tamia Sanders, and opening statements were presented Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the teen and three adults were shot in August 2016 on West 38th Street in Brentwood after a small party. Sanders died. According to her family, however, Sanders was walking out of her home, where a group of people was gathered outside, when she was shot and three other people were also hit by gunfire.

Goggins was wearing a suit and had a folder filled with files when he walked into a Duval County courtroom Tuesday to defend himself. Goggins decided he does not want a lawyer and presented his own case to the jury. He presented opening arguments and questioned witnesses, claiming he is not responsible for the teen's death.

"I’m going to present the facts so you can remove any doubt ... that there’s a real possibility that I, the defendant, couldn’t have committed the crime," Goggins said.

During court Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Goggins’ mother got into an argument with neighbors over one of her other children and went to get Goggins. Moments later, prosecutors claim, he drove by and fired into a crowd, hitting three people. Prosecutors said the fourth victim was Sanders, who was shot in the head.

Goggins cross-examined witnesses who took the stand, including people he is accused of shooting, asking if they had been drinking and if the scene was dark. Some said yes to the drinking. Other witnesses said they were fully sober as they watched two vehicles pull up and two men come out with guns.

Attorney: "Did you see the person out of the black truck with the black gun, firing?"

Witness Barbara Williams: "Yes."

Attorney: "What did you do when the shooting started?"

Williams: "I ran. I ran. When it started, I ran, like, back in Kenyatta's door. That's when my daughter said she was hit. Shamon was hit."

There were also witnesses who testified about when the bullets were fired and Sanders was hit.

At one point, the judge expressed dismay with Goggins, telling him this is not law school and he is not there to give him law lessons.

Court adjourned about 6 p.m. Tuesday and will resume at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.